Lobbying Update: $490,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA INC lobbying was just disclosed

$490,000 of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY 2025 Budget Resolution - Pharmaceutical Related Provisions

Tax incentive issues as they relate to proposed global supply chain bills Discussions related to the repeal of the BEAT - provisions related to orphan drug tax credits Administration's Global Tax Proposal General issues around 2025 Reconciliation/Inbound Concerns

General intellectual property policy issues Issues related to proposed tariffs - all pharmaceutical related provisions

Discussions around Supply Chain implications

Policies to enhance patient access to medicines in Medicaid including rebate, waiver policy and funding issues Policies to enhance patient access to medicines in Medicare Review of proposed rule regarding testing of Medicare part B prescription drug models Proposals related to amending the protected classes in Medicare Medicare payment proposals Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2026 Discussions on biosimilars related to IRA Discussions on spillover related to the IRA Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2027 Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Selected Drugs for Initial Price Applicability Year 2028 Discussions on reforming the Inflation Reduction Act Discussions on treatment of small molecule drugs related to IRA H.R.1 492 , S. 832, EPIC Act of 2025 H.R. 946, Optimizing Research Progress Hope and New (ORPHAN) Cures Act

Clarifying or reforming the 340B program Value-based drug contracting Patient access of plasma therapies Global pharmaceutical supply chain operations and manufacturing locations Most Favored Nation/International Reference Pricing Co-pay accumulators maximizers, alternate funding models Customs Border Protection changes impacting southern border plasma collections Promoting the Congressional Plasma Caucus Rare disease diagnosis and access to care Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) Drug pricing, including House and Senate draft bills H.R. 1476, S. 694, PLASMA Act H.R. 2528, Association Health Plans Act H.R. 2214, DRUG Act"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

TAK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of TAK stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TAK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TAK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TAK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TAK forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.