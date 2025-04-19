Lobbying Update: $490,000 of CORECIVIC INC lobbying was just disclosed

$490,000 of CORECIVIC INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues pertaining to the construction, management, and acquisition of privately-operated prisons and detention facilities. CORECIVIC, INC. DOES NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST ANY POLICIES OR LEGISLATION THAT WOULD DETERMINE THE BASIS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL'S INCARCERATION OR DETENTION.
Issues pertaining to the construction and management of privately-operated prisons and detention facilities. CORECIVIC, INC. DOES NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST ANY POLICIES OR LEGISLATION THAT WOULD DETERMINE THE BASIS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL'S INCARCERATION OR DETENTION.
Issues pertaining to the construction and management of privately-operated prisons and detention facilities. CORECIVIC, INC. DOES NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST ANY POLICIES OR LEGISLATION THAT WOULD DETERMINE THE BASIS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL'S INCARCERATION OR DETENTION.
Issues pertaining to financial industry practices; H.R. 987/S. 401 - Fair Access to Banking Act. CORECIVIC, INC. DOES NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST ANY POLICIES OR LEGISLATION THAT WOULD DETERMINE THE BASIS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL'S INCARCERATION OR DETENTION.
FY25 budget and appropriations process; Issues pertaining to budget reconciliation. CORECIVIC, INC. DOES NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST ANY POLICIES OR LEGISLATION THAT WOULD DETERMINE THE BASIS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL'S INCARCERATION OR DETENTION."
CXW Insider Trading Activity
CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,940 shares for an estimated $1,514,501.
- DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,210,000
- COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $931,760.
- HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065.
- ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $576,680
- ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088
- MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200
- DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030
- ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000
- THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850
- STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466
CXW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of CXW stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,105,771 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,039,461
- FMR LLC removed 1,061,838 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,084,358
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 642,470 shares (+103.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,967,297
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 636,242 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,831,901
- ABRDN PLC removed 612,800 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,322,271
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 571,219 shares (-55.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,418,301
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 553,336 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,029,524
CXW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CXW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024
