Lobbying Update: $490,000 of CORECIVIC INC lobbying was just disclosed

$490,000 of CORECIVIC INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues pertaining to the construction, management, and acquisition of privately-operated prisons and detention facilities. CORECIVIC, INC. DOES NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST ANY POLICIES OR LEGISLATION THAT WOULD DETERMINE THE BASIS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL'S INCARCERATION OR DETENTION.

Issues pertaining to the construction and management of privately-operated prisons and detention facilities. CORECIVIC, INC. DOES NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST ANY POLICIES OR LEGISLATION THAT WOULD DETERMINE THE BASIS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL'S INCARCERATION OR DETENTION.

Issues pertaining to the construction and management of privately-operated prisons and detention facilities. CORECIVIC, INC. DOES NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST ANY POLICIES OR LEGISLATION THAT WOULD DETERMINE THE BASIS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL'S INCARCERATION OR DETENTION.

Issues pertaining to financial industry practices; H.R. 987/S. 401 - Fair Access to Banking Act. CORECIVIC, INC. DOES NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST ANY POLICIES OR LEGISLATION THAT WOULD DETERMINE THE BASIS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL'S INCARCERATION OR DETENTION.

FY25 budget and appropriations process; Issues pertaining to budget reconciliation. CORECIVIC, INC. DOES NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST ANY POLICIES OR LEGISLATION THAT WOULD DETERMINE THE BASIS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL'S INCARCERATION OR DETENTION."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CXW Insider Trading Activity

CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,940 shares for an estimated $1,514,501 .

. DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,210,000

COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $931,760 .

. HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065 .

. ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $576,680

ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088

MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030

ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000

THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850

STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CXW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of CXW stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CXW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CXW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CXW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CXW forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.