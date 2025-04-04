Lobbying Update: $49,000 of HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC. FKA PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST lobbying was just disclosed

$49,000 of HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC. FKA PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"monitor legislation affecting real estate investment trusts oppose legislation prohibiting REITs ownership of healthcare property; monitor BioSecure legislation oppose adoption of Corporate SALT provisions

monitor legislation affecting site neutral cuts in Medicare"

DOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of DOC stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

