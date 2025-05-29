Lobbying Update: $480,000 of SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$480,000 of SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Defense appropriations related to information technology, procurement, operations, sustainment, and RDT&E. CJS appropriations related to information technology and NASA. Digital transformation, cyber. Supply chain. The Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act Defense Appropriations related to military mobile small arms ranges. US Space Force & the Space Development Agency. Homeland Security Appropriations. Multilevel Security. Transportation, House, and Urban Development Appropriations. Energy and Water Development Appropriations. Financial Services and General Government Appropriations. Ground Moving Target Indication (GMTI) Mission Integration for USSF. Space Battle Management Integration. Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations. Budget Reconciliation.

S.5618 - FoRGED Act (FOSTERING REFORM AND GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY IN DEFENSE) National Defense Authorization Act JADC2 Cybersecurity. Cloud Acquisition policy/funding; DoD cloud strategy; AF Cloud One Weapons Tester Commonality for Air Force systems Pilot Training Next Enterprise IT as a Service Military munition programs. Supply chain. Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Acquisition Policy. NASA Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) for Katherine Johnson Space Center in Fairmont, WV Digital Engineering Intellectual Property Multilevel Security Assault Breaker II / Long Range Fires Ground Moving Target Indication (GMTI) Mission Integration for USSF Space Battle Management Integration MK48 torpedo Foundational Dissemination Management

Intelligence authorization legislation. Security & Facility Clearance Process Reform proposals. National Defense Authorization Act. Multilevel Security. Ground Moving Target Indication (GMTI)

General digital transformation, cybersecurity and technology issues Multi-Cloud technology NASA Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) for Katherine Johnson Space Center in Fairmont, WV Artificial Intelligence National Science Foundation Program

Cybersecurity Border security technology Artificial Intelligence Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Reporting Thresholds Acquistion Policy - thresholds and industrial base policies

IRS digital transformation Business Tax Policy

Digital transformation VA information technology modernization

Appropriations Air Traffic Systems Modernization Air Traffic Control Training Digital Modernization

Upskilling and workforce

Department of Energy National Labs Cybersecurity

Electronic Health Records Organ Transplant Issues Digital Transformation"

SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 02/05.

SAIC Insider Trading Activity

SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

TONI TOWNES-WHITLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $223,332 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PRABU NATARAJAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $219,098

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 785 shares for an estimated $88,912 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) has made 2 purchases buying 747 shares for an estimated $81,872 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $55,290

JAMES REAGAN purchased 450 shares for an estimated $50,446

CAROLYN B HANDLON purchased 230 shares for an estimated $25,284

GARTH GRAHAM purchased 215 shares for an estimated $25,101

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $22,516 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HILARY HAGEMAN (EVP General Counsel, Secretary) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $10,974

SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/05/2024

SAIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SAIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Gavin Parsons from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $124.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 12/02/2024

