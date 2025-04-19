Lobbying Update: $480,000 of PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$480,000 of PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 2444 Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act of 2025 - To establish the Supply Chain Resiliency and Crisis Response Office in the Department of Commerce, and for other purposes. H.R. 2454 - To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to extend the publicly traded partnership ownership structure to energy power generation projects and transportation fuels, and for other purposes. H.R. 471 Fix Our Forests Act Data center issues generally Electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure generally Issues related to electric transmission policy Issues related to reliability and resource adequacy generally Clean energy issues generally Issues related to distribution transformers Draft legislation on the interconnection queue; Draft legislation on power reliability; Draft legislation on transmission; Artificial intelligence issues generally; Load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy generally; Energy security issues generally; Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Issues related to energy sector impacts from tariff policies; Draft legislation related to cybersecurity; Draft legislation related to electric grid/energy infrastructure cybersecurity

House Energy and Water FY2025 Senate Energy and Water FY 2025 H.R. 1968 Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 - Making further continuing appropriations and other extensions for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, and for other purposes. H.R. 8997 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025 (118th Congress). H.Con.Res. 14 - Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for Fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034. LIHEAP issues generally

Issues related to EPA regulations on Clean Air Act (Section 111 d and b) Issues related to EPA regulations generally Issues related to the Good Neighbor Rule Issues related to the coal combustion residuals H.R. 471 the Fix Our Forest Act; Legislation related to wildfires and other natural disasters Draft legislation related to the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council; Siting and permitting generally; National Environmental Policy Act; Endangered Species Act generally; Power demand generally; Clean Air Act generally

H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (118th Congress); H.R. 7024, the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act (118th Congress); Distribution transformer issues generally; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues generally; Transmission and distribution issues generally Inflation Reduction Act Implementation. Resiliency issues generally;

Supply chain issues generally;"

PNW Insider Trading Activity

PNW insiders have traded $PNW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB TETLOW has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,746 shares for an estimated $1,072,471.

PNW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of PNW stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PNW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 11/18/2024

PNW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PNW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Tony Crowdell from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $98.0 on 10/29/2024

