Lobbying Update: $480,000 of PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$480,000 of PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate Congress on cybersecurity threats to the Department of Defense networks; advocate for cyber resilience and funding in H.R. 1968, the FY2025 Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, FY2026 Department of Defense appropriations legislation, and FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act legislation.

Educate Congress on cybersecurity threats to federal government, state and local government, and critical infrastructure networks; advocate for funding to support cyber-resilience in H.R. 1968, the FY2025 Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act; FY2026 Homeland Security Appropriations Legislation; FY2026 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Legislation; FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Legislation; and FY2026 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations Legislation.

Educate Congress on cybersecurity considerations for federal IT network security, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and privacy legislation; advocate to include consideration of cyber-resilience in IT modernization legislation; advocate in support of a risk-based AI policy approach for pending legislation, advocate for U.S. leadership in the development and use of AI in pending legislation, and advocate for common sense AI information sharing best practices in pending legislation."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

PANW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PANW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

PANW Insider Trading Activity

PANW insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 127 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 127 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 2,435,143 shares for an estimated $432,927,626 .

. NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 817,828 shares for an estimated $172,571,653 .

. LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 360,774 shares for an estimated $84,821,332 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,648,465

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,400,951 .

. DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,725,600 .

. WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,706 shares for an estimated $999,657 .

. JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $279,704 .

. APARNA BAWA sold 250 shares for an estimated $100,003

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PANW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,105 institutional investors add shares of PANW stock to their portfolio, and 803 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PANW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PANW in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/18/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/21/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PANW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PANW forecast page.

PANW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PANW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PANW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $425.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $425.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Catherine Trebnick from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $425.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Yun Kim from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $385.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Joel Fishbein from Truist Financial set a target price of $425.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Peter Levine from Evercore ISI set a target price of $455.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $425.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $450.0 on 10/22/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.