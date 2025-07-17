Lobbying Update: $480,000 of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$480,000 of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Appropriations related to telecommunications and security equipment; Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations; Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations; Department of Homeland Security Appropriations; Defense Appropriations; legislative Branch, and Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations.

Automated license plate recognition technology, facial recognition technology, Artificial Intelligence; Spectrum

National Defense Authorization Act - telecommunications and security equipment

Consumer data privacy legislation

Issues related to drones and counter unmanned aircraft systems, no specific legislation"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

TTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 05/28, 04/29, 04/10, 04/02, 03/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

TTC Insider Trading Activity

TTC insiders have traded $TTC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT D SVENDSEN (VP, Technology) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $425,968 .

. GARY LEE ELLIS sold 5,038 shares for an estimated $356,740

EDRIC C FUNK (Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr) has made 5 purchases buying 222 shares for an estimated $16,031 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of TTC stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TTC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTC forecast page.

TTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $76.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Ted Jackson from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $80.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $82.0 on 06/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.