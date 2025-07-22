Lobbying Update: $480,000 of EXELIXIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$480,000 of EXELIXIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Proposals related to drug pricing including the Administrations Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing proposal, implementation of drug-related provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, and administration of the 340B Drug Pricing Program. PBM reform proposals. The Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Copays Act. Intellectual property proposals relating to life sciences. S.1930/HR 3731, Small Biotech Innovation Act. Health agency funding levels.

IRC Section 174 amortization of R&D expenditures."

EXEL Insider Trading Activity

EXEL insiders have traded $EXEL stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J. HALEY (EVP, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 233,406 shares for an estimated $10,338,073 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. SENNER (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 129,314 shares for an estimated $5,659,407 .

. AMY C. PETERSON (EVP Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO) sold 72,776 shares for an estimated $3,309,124

JULIE SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,808 shares for an estimated $2,804,459 .

. STELIOS PAPADOPOULOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,508 shares for an estimated $1,619,129 .

. MARIA C FREIRE sold 44,114 shares for an estimated $1,541,343

GEORGE POSTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,508 shares for an estimated $1,500,420 .

. SUE GAIL ECKHARDT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,406 shares for an estimated $1,210,251 .

. JEFFREY HESSEKIEL (EVP & General Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,154,500

DANA AFTAB (CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,495 shares for an estimated $1,050,584 .

. BOB OLIVER sold 18,647 shares for an estimated $694,600

JACK L WYSZOMIERSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,303 shares for an estimated $656,113 .

. MARY C BECKERLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,210 shares for an estimated $425,878 .

. TOMAS J. HEYMAN sold 4,544 shares for an estimated $201,253

EXEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of EXEL stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXEL in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

EXEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXEL recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $EXEL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jefferson Harralson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $48.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $43.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $53.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Sudan Loganathan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $60.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 06/23/2025

