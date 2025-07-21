Lobbying Update: $4,780,000 of BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$4,780,000 of BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R.1492, Ensuring Pathways to Innovation Cures (EPIC) Act Implementation of Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 ORPHAN Cures Act Discussions regarding H.R.1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act regarding bio-pharmaceutical provisions

Issues related to the 340B Drug Pricing Program - regarding all bio-pharmaceutical related provisions Issues related to the six protected classes of medicines under Medicare Part D, regarding all bio-pharmaceutical issues

Proposed policies regarding corporate tax reform - regarding all bio-pharmaceutical related provisions Discussions regarding OECD implementation

Intellectual Property Reform concerning bio-pharmaceutical industry

S.864, HELP Copays Act S.526, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2025 H.R.3285, Fairness for Patient Medications Act S.1339, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act Modernizing and Ensuring Equity Act H.R.3521, Clinical Trials Modernization Act Discussions regarding Continuing Resolution to include PBM reform, H.R.1968

International Reference Pricing/Most Favored Nation, including all bio-pharmaceutical issues"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BMY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BMY Insider Trading Activity

BMY insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 6,073 shares for an estimated $302,214 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER S. BOERNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $110,096

BENJAMIN HICKEY (President, RayzeBio Org.) sold 97 shares for an estimated $3,701

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,028 institutional investors add shares of BMY stock to their portfolio, and 1,211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BMY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BMY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BMY forecast page.

BMY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BMY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $53.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Akash Tewari from Jefferies set a target price of $68.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $65.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 04/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.