Lobbying Update: $470,000 of EXACT SCIENCES lobbying was just disclosed

$470,000 of EXACT SCIENCES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR 842/S 339 support Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act: This bill allows, beginning in 2028, for Medicare coverage and payment for multi-cancer early detection screening tests that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and that are used to screen for cancer across many cancer types, if the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services determines such coverage is appropriate. Coverage is limited to those under a certain age (age 68 in 2028, increased by one year every year thereafter) and to one test every 11 months.

Support legislative efforts to develop alternative diagnostics legislation in lieu of LDT rule.

Support veteran access to guideline-recommended colorectal cancer screening."

EXAS Insider Trading Activity

EXAS insiders have traded $EXAS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN T CONROY (President and CEO) purchased 19,500 shares for an estimated $1,001,325

EXAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of EXAS stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXAS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

EXAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXAS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EXAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $60.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $70.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Catherine Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $67.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Mark Massaro from BTIG set a target price of $65.0 on 11/06/2024

