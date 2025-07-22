Lobbying Update: $460,000 of PRIMERICA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$460,000 of PRIMERICA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1319, To amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and the National Labor Relations Act to clarify the standard for determining whether an individual is an employee, and for other purposes; H.R. 1320, To ensure that the provision of portable benefits to an individual is not considered in determining whether such individual is an employee of a person; S.__, the Unlocking Benefits for Independent Workers Act; S. __, the Modern Worker Empowerment Act; S.__, the Independent Retirement Fairness Act.

Federal Trade Commission File Number R111003, Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Earnings Claims; RIN 3084-AB04, Federal Trade Commission Regulatory Review and Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Business Opportunity Rule

P.L. 117-328, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, Division T, SECURE 2.0 Act of 2023; RIN 1210-AC02, Department of Labor, EmployeeBenefits Security Administration, Final Rule, Retirement Security Rule: Definition of an Investment Advice Fiduciary; ZRIN 1210-ZA32,Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration, Final Amendment to Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02; ZRIN 1210-ZA33, Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration, Final Amendment to Prohibited Transaction Exemption 84-24; ZRIN 1210-ZA34, Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration, Final Amendments to Prohibited Transaction Exemptions 75-1, 77-4, 80-83,83-1, and 86-128.

S. 1877/H.R. 2441, Improving Disclosure for Investors Act of 2025.

H.R. 2547/S. 1335, Secure Family Futures Act of 2025; Public Law No. 119-12, Business State and Local Tax Deduction provisions related to H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025.

S. 1467/H.R. 2808, Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act of 2025."

PRI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

PRI Insider Trading Activity

PRI insiders have traded $PRI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN J. WILLIAMS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,492,803 .

. PETER W. SCHNEIDER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,126,538 .

. SANJEEV DHEER sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $354,913

NICHOLAS ADAM JENDUSA (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 234 shares for an estimated $65,554

PRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of PRI stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PRI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $305.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $296.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $315.0 on 04/09/2025

