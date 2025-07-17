Lobbying Update: $460,000 of MCKESSON CORPORATION & AFFILIATES U.S. ONCOLOGY AND RX SAVINGS SOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed

$460,000 of MCKESSON CORPORATION & AFFILIATES U.S. ONCOLOGY AND RX SAVINGS SOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 3521, Clinical Trial Modernization Act; H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill (Definition clarity around distributors); Drug Shortages; Safe Step Act (not reintroduced in 119th) (Support establishing an exception to medication step-therapy protocol in specified cases).

H.R. 2484, Seniors Access to Critical Medications Act of 2025 (Support: Allows medically integrated physician dispensing flexibilities); H.R. 879, Medicare Patient Access and Practice Stabilization Act of 2025 (Support: Increases provider reimbursement in the Physician Fee Schedule); H.R. 2120, ROCR Value Based Program Act (Support: Modifies Medicare payment system for radiation oncology services); S. 1816 H.R. 3514, Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act of 2025 (Support: Streamlines prior authorization process); Medicare Physician Payment; Site Neutral Payment Reform; Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) reform on drug pricing and add on fee (Protecting Patient Access to Cancer and Complex Therapies Act (not reintroduced in 119th)) (Support: Provide for a rebate by manufacturers for selected drugs and biological products subject to maximum fair price negotiation); PBM Transparency

H.R. 3164, Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act

H.R. 2444, Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act; S. 257, Promoting Resilient Supply Chains"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

MCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

MCK Insider Trading Activity

MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 74,586 shares for an estimated $49,407,101 .

. BRITT J. VITALONE (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,946 shares for an estimated $6,416,603 .

. THOMAS L RODGERS (EVP, Chief Strategy & BDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,401 shares for an estimated $2,425,046 .

. LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,938 shares for an estimated $1,369,754 .

. NAPOLEON B JR RUTLEDGE (SVP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,687 shares for an estimated $1,212,056 .

. MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 761 institutional investors add shares of MCK stock to their portfolio, and 762 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MCK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MCK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCK forecast page.

MCK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MCK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $800.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $810.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $766.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Michael Cherny from B of A Securities set a target price of $800.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $805.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $690.0 on 04/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.