Lobbying Update: $460,000 of FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION (DBA FICO) lobbying was just disclosed

$460,000 of FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION (DBA FICO) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to credit scoring; Use of alternative data to expand credit access; Implementation of PL 115-174, Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act (credit scores); Implementation of PL 116-136, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
FICO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
FICO Insider Trading Activity
FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 272 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 272 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM J LANSING (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 256 sales selling 36,063 shares for an estimated $64,945,828.
- THOMAS A. BOWERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,077 shares for an estimated $8,386,603.
- STEVEN P. WEBER (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $3,476,500.
- MARC F MCMORRIS sold 797 shares for an estimated $1,663,737
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
FICO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of FICO stock to their portfolio, and 490 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 258,041 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $471,688,626
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 200,712 shares (+2099.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $370,145,041
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 144,098 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,739,767
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 137,736 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,007,221
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 136,413 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,567,398
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 134,314 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,696,506
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 131,401 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,324,468
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FICO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FICO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for FICO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FICO forecast page.
FICO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FICO recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $FICO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2085.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $1950.0 on 07/16/2025
- Ryan Griffin from BMO Capital set a target price of $2000.0 on 07/10/2025
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $2000.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $2300.0 on 07/09/2025
- Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $2300.0 on 07/08/2025
- Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $1900.0 on 05/28/2025
- Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $2500.0 on 05/14/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.