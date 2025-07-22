Lobbying Update: $460,000 of FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION (DBA FICO) lobbying was just disclosed

$460,000 of FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION (DBA FICO) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to credit scoring; Use of alternative data to expand credit access; Implementation of PL 115-174, Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act (credit scores); Implementation of PL 116-136, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act"

FICO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.

FICO Insider Trading Activity

FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 272 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 272 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J LANSING (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 256 sales selling 36,063 shares for an estimated $64,945,828 .

. THOMAS A. BOWERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,077 shares for an estimated $8,386,603 .

. STEVEN P. WEBER (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $3,476,500 .

. MARC F MCMORRIS sold 797 shares for an estimated $1,663,737

FICO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of FICO stock to their portfolio, and 490 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FICO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FICO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

FICO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FICO recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $FICO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2085.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $1950.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ryan Griffin from BMO Capital set a target price of $2000.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $2000.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $2300.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $2300.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $1900.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $2500.0 on 05/14/2025

