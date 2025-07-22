Lobbying Update: $460,000 of AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$460,000 of AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, provisions related to health care H.R. 2199/S. 1173, Restore Protections for Dialysis Patients Act Implementation of P.L. 118-14, Continuing Appropriations Act, 2024 and Other Extensions Act, including provisions related to Title III, Health and Human Services. Implications of Supreme Court Decision on Marietta v. DaVita on Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) statute and commercial group health insurance. FY 2025 Appropriations for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). Implementation of P.L. 118-158, the American Relief Act of 2025, including provisions relating to health care.

Implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, P.L. 117-169, drug pricing provisions. Policy and technical issues related to the Medicare Advantage program and Medicare Part D prescription drug program. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) mandatory and voluntary demonstration programs for patients with chronic kidney disease. CMSs inclusion of phosphate binders in the End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Prospective Payment System (PPS). Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act of 2016, P.L. 114-255, extension of Medicare Advantage to Medicare ESRD patients. Implementation of the final CY 2025 End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Prospective Payment System (PPS), Payment for Renal Dialysis Services Furnished to Individuals with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), End Stage Renal Disease Quality Improvement Program (QIP), and End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Choices Model (ETC)."

AKBA Insider Trading Activity

AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853 .

. RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 58,536 shares for an estimated $170,643 .

. ERIK OSTROWSKI (SVP, CFO, CBO & Treasurer) sold 41,314 shares for an estimated $151,622

NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804

STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062.

AKBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AKBA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AKBA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/14/2025

AKBA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AKBA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AKBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Caufield from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Roanna Ruiz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $7.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Allison Bratzel from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.0 on 03/14/2025

