Stocks
WERN

Lobbying Update: $45,000 of WERNER ENTERPRISES lobbying was just disclosed

March 31, 2025 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$45,000 of WERNER ENTERPRISES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Transportation"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

WERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of WERN stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WERN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WERN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Negative" rating on 10/30/2024
  • Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 10/08/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for WERN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WERN forecast page.

WERN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WERN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WERN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $32.0 on 03/26/2025
  • Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $32.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WERN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.