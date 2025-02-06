Lobbying Update: $45,000 of VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"issues related to market making in derivatives and securities
issues related to market making in securities and derivatives
issues related to market making in derivatives and securities"
VIRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of VIRT stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,928,558 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $150,123,876
- FMR LLC added 1,368,419 shares (+38.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,682,042
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,046,538 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,877,547
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 900,974 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,443,668
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 724,801 shares (+129.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,077,438
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 575,478 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,529,059
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 497,782 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,162,439
