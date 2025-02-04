Lobbying Update: $45,000 of OMEROS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of OMEROS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"implementation of the "No Pain" Act; Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System;"

OMER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of OMER stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

