Lobbying Update: $45,000 of OMEROS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of OMEROS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"implementation of the "No Pain" Act; Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System;"
OMER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of OMER stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INGALLS & SNYDER LLC removed 531,547 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,251,684
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 162,803 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $646,327
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 127,788 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $507,318
- MORGAN STANLEY added 100,575 shares (+51.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $399,282
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 87,654 shares (+96.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $347,986
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 78,198 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $310,446
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 76,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $305,471
