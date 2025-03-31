Lobbying Update: $45,000 of OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Transportation"

ODFL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ODFL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.

ODFL Insider Trading Activity

ODFL insiders have traded $ODFL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID S CONGDON (Executive Chairman) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $13,578,000

GREG C GANTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,414 shares for an estimated $2,720,940 .

. LEO H SUGGS sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $676,320

ODFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of ODFL stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ODFL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ODFL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/09/2024

ODFL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ODFL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ODFL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $236.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $215.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $200.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Jack Atkins from Stephens set a target price of $210.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Fadi Chamoun from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $210.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $188.0 on 10/03/2024

