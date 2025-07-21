Lobbying Update: $45,000 of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Items relating to protecting the 45Q tax credit in the tax reconciliation package

General issues relating to pipelines, oil and gas permitting and energy development

general appropriations tracking"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

OXY Insider Trading Activity

OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE purchased 763,017 shares for an estimated $35,724,074

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 599 institutional investors add shares of OXY stock to their portfolio, and 487 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

OXY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OXY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/22/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for OXY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OXY forecast page.

OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $46.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $45.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $44.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $58.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $48.0 on 05/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.