Lobbying Update: $45,000 of HARMONY BIOSCIENCES lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of HARMONY BIOSCIENCES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Producing meeting materials; Assisting in meetings to secure support at federal level and awareness to policymakers."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HRMY Insider Trading Activity

HRMY insiders have traded $HRMY stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IV PHARMA HOLDINGS, LLC VALOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,600,000 shares for an estimated $139,391,500 .

. FUND TRUST II MARSHMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,600,000 shares for an estimated $139,391,500 .

. JEFFREY DIERKS (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 84,535 shares for an estimated $3,224,096 .

. SANDIP KAPADIA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,775 shares for an estimated $1,072,144 .

. JEFFREY M. DAYNO (PRESIDENT, CEO) sold 19,293 shares for an estimated $774,245

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HRMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of HRMY stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HRMY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRMY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/30/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Raymond James issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HRMY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HRMY forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.