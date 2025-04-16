Lobbying Update: $45,000 of GLAUKOS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of GLAUKOS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2023 H.R. 7024

H.R. 8702/S. 4532 Improving Seniors Timely Access to Care Act of 2024 H.R. 972/ S. 312 Outpatient Surgery Quality and Access Act of 2023

Legislation regarding FDA regulation of combination products"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GKOS Insider Trading Activity

GKOS insiders have traded $GKOS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GKOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J FOLEY sold 20,687 shares for an estimated $2,497,334

GILBERT H KLIMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,790,820 .

. JOSEPH E GILLIAM (PRESIDENT & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,603 shares for an estimated $814,872 .

. TOMAS NAVRATIL (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) sold 3,416 shares for an estimated $502,630

ALEX R. THURMAN (SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,520 shares for an estimated $162,398.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GKOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of GKOS stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GKOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GKOS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/02/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GKOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GKOS forecast page.

GKOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GKOS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GKOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $152.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Stephan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $175.0 on 12/31/2024

on 12/31/2024 Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $185.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $120.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $149.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $140.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Michael Sarcone from Jefferies set a target price of $155.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.