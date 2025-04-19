Lobbying Update: $45,000 of EVERGY FORMERLY KANSAS CITY POWER AND LIGHT COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of EVERGY FORMERLY KANSAS CITY POWER AND LIGHT COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Promote LIHEAP funding in FY Labor and HHS Appropriations bills.

Monitor energy-related legislation and issues.

Monitor issues related to taxation."

EVRG Insider Trading Activity

EVRG insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN E. BRYANT (EVP - CORPORATE INITIATIVES) sold 48,141 shares for an estimated $3,029,551

CHARLES L KING (SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $150,007

EVRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EVRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVRG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024

