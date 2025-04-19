Lobbying Update: $45,000 of EVERGY FORMERLY KANSAS CITY POWER AND LIGHT COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of EVERGY FORMERLY KANSAS CITY POWER AND LIGHT COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Promote LIHEAP funding in FY Labor and HHS Appropriations bills.
Monitor energy-related legislation and issues.
Monitor energy0-related legislation and issues.
Monitor issues related to taxation."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
EVRG Insider Trading Activity
EVRG insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN E. BRYANT (EVP - CORPORATE INITIATIVES) sold 48,141 shares for an estimated $3,029,551
- CHARLES L KING (SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $150,007
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
EVRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of EVRG stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 2,496,133 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,636,986
- FMR LLC added 2,241,733 shares (+111.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,978,666
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,439,450 shares (+164.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,598,147
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 1,278,203 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,673,394
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,212,073 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,603,093
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 1,097,753 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,566,697
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 909,645 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,720,022
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
EVRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVRG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for EVRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVRG forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.