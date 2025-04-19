Lobbying Update: $45,000 of EDISON INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of EDISON INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the development and provision of electricity

HR 8997/S. 4927 - FY25 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill - SONGS and waste storage HR 10545 FY25 Further Continuing Appropriations Act (CR through 3/14/25) HR 1968 - Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025

Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act"

EIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EIX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

EIX Insider Trading Activity

EIX insiders have traded $EIX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM S UMANOFF (EXEC. VP, GC AND CORP. SEC.) sold 25,619 shares for an estimated $2,127,540

JEANNE BELIVEAU-DUNN sold 3,288 shares for an estimated $178,666

PETER J. TAYLOR sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $104,100

KEITH TRENT sold 0 shares for an estimated $78

MARIA C. RIGATTI (EXEC. VP AND CFO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $74

ERICA S BOWMAN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 0 shares for an estimated $42

EIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 413 institutional investors add shares of EIX stock to their portfolio, and 373 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EIX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

EIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $87.0 on 12/19/2024

