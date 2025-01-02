Lobbying Update: $45,000 of COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to drug shortages and the pharmaceutical supply chain S.1339 The Pharmacy Benefit Manger Reform Act Issues related to coverage of Biosimilars within Medicare Part D Issues related to the strategic national stockpile Issues related to the procurement of the medicine "Udenyca" for the treatment of acute radiation exposure
CHRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of CHRS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 5,818,802 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,300,000 shares (+123.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- CM MANAGEMENT, LLC added 900,000 shares (+81.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 799,712 shares (+111.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 748,727 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 729,873 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 720,672 shares (+344.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
