Lobbying Update: $45,000 of COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to drug shortages and the pharmaceutical supply chain S.1339 The Pharmacy Benefit Manger Reform Act Issues related to coverage of Biosimilars within Medicare Part D Issues related to the strategic national stockpile Issues related to the procurement of the medicine "Udenyca" for the treatment of acute radiation exposure

CHRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of CHRS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

