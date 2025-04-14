Lobbying Update: $45,000 of BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Internet and artificial intelligence regulation.

Competition and consumer protection policy in the tourism industry. S. 314 - Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2025"

BKNG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 03/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 10/17.

BKNG Insider Trading Activity

BKNG insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 170 shares for an estimated $878,169

BKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 729 institutional investors add shares of BKNG stock to their portfolio, and 765 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BKNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKNG in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/01/2024

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

BKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $5500.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Greg Miller from Truist Financial set a target price of $4700.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $5250.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $5500.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $4900.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $5300.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $5100.0 on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.