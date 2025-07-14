Lobbying Update: $45,000 of BLUE BIRD BODY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of BLUE BIRD BODY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of PL 117-58, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and PL 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act, relating to programs to advance the manufacture and deployment of school buses and preservation of tax incentives for deployment of electric commercial vehicles.

Implementation of PL 117-58, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and PL 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act, relating to programs to advance the manufacture and deployment of school buses and preservation of tax incentives for deployment of electric commercial vehicles."

BLBD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLBD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

BLBD Insider Trading Activity

BLBD insiders have traded $BLBD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHIL HORLOCK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,024 shares for an estimated $1,533,248 .

. RAZVAN RADULESCU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,848 shares for an estimated $560,465 .

. DANIEL MARK THAU has made 2 purchases buying 900 shares for an estimated $33,093 and 0 sales.

BLBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of BLBD stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLBD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLBD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

BLBD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLBD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BLBD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $49.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $50.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $61.0 on 04/21/2025

