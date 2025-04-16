Lobbying Update: $45,000 of AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Provided legislative advocacy specific to the payment of innovative drugs, such as phosphate binders and anemia management drugs in the Medicare End-Stage Renal Dialysis Prospective Payment System (ESRD PPS).

AKBA Insider Trading Activity

AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853 .

. NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804

STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062 .

. RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 30,202 shares for an estimated $63,424

AKBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

