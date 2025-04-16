Lobbying Update: $45,000 of AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Provided legislative advocacy specific to the payment of innovative drugs, such as phosphate binders and anemia management drugs in the Medicare End-Stage Renal Dialysis Prospective Payment System (ESRD PPS).
AKBA Insider Trading Activity
AKBA insiders have traded $AKBA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P. BUTLER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 190,659 shares for an estimated $387,853.
- NICHOLAS GRUND (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 55,621 shares for an estimated $116,804
- STEVEN KEITH BURKE (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,506 shares for an estimated $106,062.
- RICHARD C MALABRE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 30,202 shares for an estimated $63,424
AKBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of AKBA stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,874,171 shares (+83.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,460,924
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,382,146 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,626,077
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 813,902 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,546,413
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 805,459 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,530,372
- MORGAN STANLEY added 701,159 shares (+64.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,332,202
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 516,925 shares (+106.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $982,157
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 421,527 shares (+256.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $800,901
