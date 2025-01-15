Lobbying Update: $45,000 of AFLAC lobbying was just disclosed

$45,000 of AFLAC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY2025 NDAA

FY2025 NDAA"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AFL Insider Trading Activity

AFL insiders have traded $AFL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUDREY B TILLMAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,744 shares for an estimated $2,558,531 .

. THOMAS J KENNY sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $197,890

JOSEPH L MOSKOWITZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $124,728.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 614 institutional investors add shares of AFL stock to their portfolio, and 668 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.