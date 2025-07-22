Lobbying Update: $4,460,000 of AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$4,460,000 of AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to broadband access and affordability, satellite communications, space safety, device accessibility, Section 230 reform, content moderation, online video, and the Universal Service Fund (USF), including implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58).

Issues related to intellectual property, including the NO FAKES Act (S. 1367), counterfeits, music licensing, and issues related to patent reform, International Trade Commission Section patent investigations, intermediary liability, and patent reform, including the RESTORE Patents Act (H.R. 1574 / S. 708).

Issues related to cybersecurity, including critical infrastructure protection, payments security, cloud security, authentication, government procurement, cybersecurity incident reporting, and artificial intelligence, including the FY26 National Defense Authorization Act (draft bill - no numbers), and implementation of the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (P.L. 118-159).

Issues related to postal rates, service performance, and the transportation of hazardous materials.

Issues related to taxes, digital goods and services, renewable energy tax credits, and international and corporate taxation, including the American Innovation and Jobs Act (S. 1639), H.R. 1 - To provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of H. Con. Res. 14. (P.L. 119-21), the American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act (H.R. 1990), the Growing and Preserving Innovation in America Act of 2025 (H.R. 1062), the United States-Taiwan Expedited Double Tax Relief Act (H.R. 33 / S. 199), and implementation of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act (P.L. 115-97).

Issues related to data protection, encryption, data retention, data breach notification, data security, cross border data flows, privacy, law enforcement access, fraud prevention, product safety related to the sale of counterfeit and/or stolen products, including the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act (S. 1404 / H.R. 2853), cloud computing, and implementation of the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 (P.L. 110-314). Issues related to artificial intelligence safety and research and development, including the CREATE AI Act (H.R. 2385).

Issues related to cybersecurity, cloud security, IT modernization, and government procurement, including the Department of State Authorization Act 2025 (draft bill - no numbers), the Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act (H.R. 1695 / S. 931), the Protecting AI and Cloud Competition in Defense Act of 2025 (H.R. 3434 / S. 1775), the Multi-Cloud Innovation and Advancement Act of 2023 (S. 2871), implementation of the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (P.L. 118-159), and the Federal Improvement in Technology (FIT) Procurement Act (draft bill - no numbers).

Issues related to immigration, high-skilled immigration, and non-immigrant visas, including issues related to employment-based visas, green card backlog, and the STEM visa exemption provision.

Issues related to US trade policy, including USMCA, the World Trade Organization, the World Customs Organization, China, country of origin labeling, US customs policy and procedures, US tariffs, foreign direct investment, issues related to domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research, export controls, sanctions, and supply chain, and other trade practices, including in the EU, Asia, and Latin America, the COOL Online Act (S.294), and the ENFORCE Act (draft bill - no numbers).

Issues related to STEM education, computer science education, and job training in the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 (P.L. 117-167), and implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 (P.L. 118-31) and the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (P.L. 118-159.)

Issues related to technology, procurement, and space policy, including the Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery (SPEED) Act (H.R. 3838), the Fostering Reform and Government Efficiency in Defense Act (draft bill - no numbers), implementation of the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (P.L. 118-159), and the FoRGED Act (S. 5618) and the FY26 National Defense Authorization Act (draft bill - no numbers).

Issues related to IT systems improvements and cloud computing technology, the Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA) for Fiscal Year 2025 (H.R. 8512 / S. 4443), implementation of the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (P.L. 118-159), and the Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA) for Fiscal Year 2026 (draft bill - no numbers).

Issues related to drones and air cargo, including implementation of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024 (P.L. 118-63).

Issues related to payment processing, corporate governance, debit reforms, financial innovation and technology, lending, gift cards, money transmission licensing, fraud prevention, payment authentication, data security, the Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn the CFPB larger participant rule (S.J. Res. 18 / H.J. Res. 64), the CFPB open banking rule, the Credit Card Competition Act (H.R. 3881 / S. 1838), the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2025 (H.R. 8773), and financial inclusion.

Issues related to surface transportation, including autonomous vehicles, alternative fuel vehicles, community infrastructure investments, e-bikes, hazardous materials, U.S. internal supply chain and goods movement, and maritime transportation; issues related to infrastructure, including implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58).

Issues related to USDA SNAP online purchasing, including reauthorization of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 (P.L. 115-334), the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 (H.R. 8467), Electronic Benefit Transfer, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and food safety.

Issues related to implementation of the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (P.L. 118-159), and e-commerce opportunities for small businesses.

Issues related to veterans hiring and training, employee compensation and benefits, workplace safety, competition, and contracting. and minimum wage.

Issues related to IT modernization, cybersecurity, FedRAMP, open data, and government procurement, including implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 (P.L. 118-31), implementation of the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (P.L. 118-159), implementation of Federal Acquisition Reform; implementation of the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018 (P.L. 115-435), the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 (H.R. 9747), the Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act (H.R. 1695 / S. 931), implementation of the Federal Information Security Management Act (P.L. 107-347), the Multi-Cloud Innovation and Advancement Act of 2023 (H.R. 4891 / S. 2871), the Federal Improvement in Technology (FIT) Procurement Act (H.R. 4123), and implementation of the Federal Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Act of 2023 (P.L. 117-263).

Issues related to IT modernization, cloud computing, and IP in general appropriations and the federal budget.

Issues related to health information technology, Medicare, healthcare and telehealth, including the Telehealth Expansion Act (H.R. 1650 / S. 763), the Telehealth Benefit Expansion for Workers Act (draft bill - no numbers), the CONNECT for Health Act (S. 1261), the Telehealth Modernization Act (draft bill - no numbers), and the Primary Care Enhancement Act (H.R. 1026), and; issues relating to Medicare payment and accountable care before the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS); issues related to the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (P.L. 119-4).

Issues related to Amazons Climate Pledge, including alternative fuel vehicles, renewable electricity data, data center energy, and issues related to energy and environmental provisions in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) and the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025 (draft bill - no numbers)."

AMZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 29 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

AMZN Insider Trading Activity

AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 14,233,195 shares for an estimated $3,190,035,927 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 60,732 shares for an estimated $13,374,022 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,730 shares for an estimated $9,644,805 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,656 shares for an estimated $8,586,325 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 36,163 shares for an estimated $7,575,082 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,370 shares for an estimated $6,840,174 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,528 shares for an estimated $2,506,235 .

. KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $210,680

AMZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,791 institutional investors add shares of AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 36 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

AMZN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 39 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $275.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $270.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $265.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $265.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $244.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $260.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $255.0 on 07/11/2025

