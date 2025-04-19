Lobbying Update: $440,000 of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$440,000 of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Appropriations related to telecommunications and security equipment; Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations; Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations; Department of Homeland Security Appropriations; Defense Appropriations; legislative Branch, and Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations.

Automated license plate recognition technology, facial recognition technology, Artificial Intelligence; Spectrum

National Defense Authorization Act - telecommunications and security equipment

Consumer data privacy legislation"

TTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 03/20.

TTC Insider Trading Activity

TTC insiders have traded $TTC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDRIC C FUNK (Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr) has made 5 purchases buying 407 shares for an estimated $32,466 and 0 sales.

TTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of TTC stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

