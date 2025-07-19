Lobbying Update: $440,000 of L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$440,000 of L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science & Related Agencies Appropriations - including issues related to weather satellites and human space exploration H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including issues related to NASA human space exploration

FY2026 Intelligence Authorization Act - including issues related to classified programs

House (H.R. 4016) & Senate (Bill number to be determined) Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026 - including programs related to munitions, night vision, tactical communications and waveforms, resilient GPS, autonomous systems, missile defense, ISR and electronic attack aircraft, air/sea/ground based sensors, classified programs H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including issues related to Golden Dome FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act - including issues related to missile defense, space, communications, ground vehicles, night vision, munitions, electronic warfare, emerging technologies, ISR and electronic attack aircraft, air/sea/ground based sensors, classified programs

Congressional notifications for foreign military sales and direct commercial sales FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act - including issues related to foreign partners House (H.R. 4016) & Senate (Bill number to be determined) Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026 - including programs related to Title 22 security cooperation and foreign relations FY2026 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations - including programs related to Title 10 security cooperation and foreign relations H.R.3613, Streamlining Foreign Military Sales Act of 2025 H.R. 3068, Missile Technology Control Review Act"

LHX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

LHX Insider Trading Activity

LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,273 shares for an estimated $8,761,383 .

. EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,144 shares for an estimated $1,578,895 .

. JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

LHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of LHX stock to their portfolio, and 640 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LHX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LHX in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

LHX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LHX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $300.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $300.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $279.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Myles Walton from UBS set a target price of $226.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $263.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $242.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $250.0 on 03/31/2025

