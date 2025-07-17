Lobbying Update: $440,000 of CME GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed

$440,000 of CME GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to regulation of clearinghouses, swap data repositories, swap execution facilities, and designated contract markets; Issues related to CFTC Funding; Issues related to Derivatives Clearing Market Structure; Issues related to CFTC Reauthorization; Issues related to H.R. 3633 - Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (Sec. 101; Definitions under the Securities Act of 1933, Sec. 102; Definitions under the Commodity Exchange Act, Sec. 103; Definitions under this Act, Sec. 107; Commodity Exchange Act savings provisions, Section 401; Commission jurisdiction over digital commodity transactions, and Section 409; Exclusion for Decentralized Finance Activities); Issues related to the Clearing of US Treasury futures.

Issues related to H.R. 3633 - Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (Sec. 101; Definitions under the Securities Act of 1933, Sec. 102; Definitions under the Commodity Exchange Act, Sec. 103; Definitions under this Act, Sec. 107; Commodity Exchange Act savings provisions, Section 401; Commission jurisdiction over digital commodity transactions, and Section 409; Exclusion for Decentralized Finance Activities); S. 394 - GENIUS Act of 2025 (all issues); H.R. 2392 - STABLE Act of 2025 (all issues); Issues related to Basel III Bank Capital Standards; Issues related to the Clearing of US Treasury futures.

Issues related to tax treatment of futures, securities, and commodities; Issues related to Sec. 1256 of the tax code related to the tax treatment of futures and options."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CME Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CME stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CME Insider Trading Activity

CME insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRENCE A DUFFY (Chairman and CEO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $7,775,400

JULIE WINKLER (Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,592 shares for an estimated $2,888,378

HOWARD J SIEGEL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,600,000

DEREK SAMMANN (Sr MD Gl Hd Commodities Mkts) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,650 shares for an estimated $1,304,847 .

. KEN VROMAN (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $1,266,500

LARRY G GERDES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,060,441 .

. HILDA HARRIS PIELL (Sr MD & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,984 shares for an estimated $997,852

CHARLES P CAREY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $950,356 .

. WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 6 purchases buying 1,970 shares for an estimated $470,129 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBORAH J LUCAS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,425

SUZANNE SPRAGUE (COO & Global Head of Clearing) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,249

PHYLLIS M LOCKETT sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $294,552

DENNIS SUSKIND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $271,280

DANIEL G KAYE sold 500 shares for an estimated $141,209

JONATHAN L MARCUS (Sr MD General Counsel) sold 390 shares for an estimated $108,225

MARTIN J GEPSMAN sold 300 shares for an estimated $81,951

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 767 institutional investors add shares of CME stock to their portfolio, and 642 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CME in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CME forecast page.

CME Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CME recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $291.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $296.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $299.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $300.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $305.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $211.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $273.0 on 04/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.