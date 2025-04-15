Lobbying Update: $430,000 of WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$430,000 of WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to forestry; and agriculture trade.

H.R. 2198 - To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to restore the taxable REIT subsidiary asset test Introduction and support of Neighborhood Homes Investment Act (lobbying for intro, no bill #) Introduction and support for Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act (lobbying for intro, no bill #).

Issues relating to foreign deforestation regulations and relating to duties on foreign lumber imports.

Issues related to National Ambient Air Quality Standards"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

WY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

WY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of WY stock to their portfolio, and 510 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.