Lobbying Update: $430,000 of WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$430,000 of WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to forestry; and agriculture trade.
H.R. 2198 - To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to restore the taxable REIT subsidiary asset test Introduction and support of Neighborhood Homes Investment Act (lobbying for intro, no bill #) Introduction and support for Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act (lobbying for intro, no bill #).
Issues relating to foreign deforestation regulations and relating to duties on foreign lumber imports.
Issues related to National Ambient Air Quality Standards"
WY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
WY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of WY stock to their portfolio, and 510 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 14,213,243 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $400,102,790
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,030,607 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,911,587
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 6,253,106 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,024,933
- DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. added 2,685,634 shares (+122.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,600,597
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,513,175 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,745,876
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,056,582 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,892,783
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 1,449,712 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,809,392
