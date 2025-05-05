Lobbying Update: $430,000 of VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$430,000 of VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Renewable Fuel Standard, issues related to sustainable aviation fuel, Public Law 117-169 (Inflation Reduction Act of 2022), issues related to vehicle fuel economy standards, issues related to domestic fuel market.

Issues related to clean energy tax credits, Public Law 117-169 (Inflation Reduction Act of 2022), LIFO.

Issues related to importation of renewable fuel feedstock and issues related to crude oil.

S.1325 (Foreign Pollution Fee Act of 2025)"

VLO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VLO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

VLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 612 institutional investors add shares of VLO stock to their portfolio, and 711 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

VLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $127.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $151.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $144.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Joe Laetsch from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 12/19/2024

