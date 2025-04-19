Lobbying Update: $430,000 of HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$430,000 of HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to resiliency and mitigation H.R. 900: To amend the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968 to allow for the consideration of private flood insurance for the purposes of applying continuous coverage requirements, and for other purposes. Issues Related to Flood Insurance S. 245: Insure Cybersecurity Act of 2023 Policy related to the Business Continuity Protection Program (BCPP)

Investment policy related to surety bonding U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) public company disclosure proposal including climate risk, cybersecurity, and stock buybacks Department of Labor Fiduciary Duty Rule

Tax regulations including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax (REG-104259-18) as included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Tax regulations including modification of discounting rules for insurance companies (REG-103163-18) as included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Legislation extending the employer credit for paid family and medical leave (Internal Revenue Code [IRC] 45S) Tax policy that extends ordinary tax treatment to debt instruments held by insurance companies Tax issues including taxation of insurance products and companies Implementation and technical input related to book minimum tax

Issues related to Third Party Litigation Financing H.R. 1109: The Litigation Transparency Act of 2025

H.R. 1566: REPAIR Act S. 245: Insure Cybersecurity Act of 2023 Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act Cybersecurity issues including Federal data breach notification legislation American Data Privacy and Protection Act Privacy related policy Policy related to cyber risk insurance Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) technology Big Data Policy related to rising cost of auto repairs Engagement with Consumer Product Safety Commission on emerging risks, standards and training

H.R.996/S.400 -Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act Paid Family and Medical Leave emergency and permanent leave proposals and legislation Employer access to healthcare plan data proposal

Issues relating to the opioid epidemic Issues relating to mental health"

HIG Insider Trading Activity

HIG insiders have traded $HIG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER SWIFT (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,505 shares for an estimated $11,985,504 .

. ADIN M TOOKER (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,461 shares for an estimated $2,334,390 .

. DEEPA SONI (Executive Vice President) sold 20,161 shares for an estimated $2,237,088

ROBERT W PAIANO (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 13,138 shares for an estimated $1,539,714

HIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 446 institutional investors add shares of HIG stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HIG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

HIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Motemaden from Evercore ISI set a target price of $123.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Michael Zaremski from Capital One Financial set a target price of $141.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $126.0 on 10/28/2024

