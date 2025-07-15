Lobbying Update: $430,000 of EQUINIX INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$430,000 of EQUINIX INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to permitting reform. Issues related to energy transmission and energy generation. Issues related to nuclear energy.

Issues related to IT modernization and digital infrastructure in the federal marketplace.

Issues related to data centers and related internet connectivity (no specific legislation).

Issues related to AI, data centers, digital infrastructure, and IT modernization in the federal marketplace.

Issues related to the taxable Real Estate Investment Trust subsidiary asset test (HR 2198). Issues related to tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act. H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Issues related to AI, digital transformation, digital infrastructure, and data centers.

Issues related to IT modernization and digital infrastructure in the federal marketplace. Issues related to digital infrastructure.

Issues related to NFC modernization."

EQIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EQIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

EQIX Insider Trading Activity

EQIX insiders have traded $EQIX stock on the open market 247 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 247 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J MEYERS has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 14,510 shares for an estimated $13,251,683 .

. ADAIRE FOX-MARTIN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 8,775 shares for an estimated $7,847,186 .

. BRANDI GALVIN MORANDI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 6,457 shares for an estimated $5,912,279 .

. KEITH D TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 5,638 shares for an estimated $5,177,458 .

. JONATHAN LIN (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 5,027 shares for an estimated $4,588,694 .

. RAOUF ABDEL (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 4,135 shares for an estimated $3,688,655 .

. KURT PLETCHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 1,240 shares for an estimated $1,135,058 .

. SIMON MILLER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 674 shares for an estimated $593,839 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 225 shares for an estimated $200,967.

EQIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 561 institutional investors add shares of EQIX stock to their portfolio, and 500 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EQIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQIX in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

EQIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQIX recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $EQIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $942.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $950.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $798.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $933.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $880.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Anthony Hau from Truist Securities set a target price of $904.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho set a target price of $900.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Erik Rasmussen from Stifel set a target price of $1010.0 on 06/26/2025

