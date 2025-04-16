Lobbying Update: $430,000 of CME GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed

$430,000 of CME GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (PL 111-203) (Title VII: Wall Street Transparency and Accountability); Issues related to regulation of clearinghouses, swap data repositories, swap execution facilities, and designated contract markets; Issues related to CFTC Funding; Issues related to Derivatives Clearing Market Structure; Issues related to CFTC Reauthorization; H.R. 4763 - Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (118th Congress) (issues related to Sec. 101 - Definitions under the Securities Act of 1933, Sec. 102 - Definitions under the Commodity Exchange Act, Sec. 103 - Definitions under this Act, Sec. 107 - Commodity Exchange Act savings provisions, and Section 401 - Commission jurisdiction over digital commodity transactions); Issues related to the Clearing of US Treasury futures.

Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (PL 111-203) (Title II: Issues related to orderly liquidation authority and Title VIII: Payment Clearing and Settlement Supervision); Issues related to the regulation of systemically important financial market utilities; Issues related to Crypto Spot Market Regulation; S. 394 - GENIUS Act of 2025; H.R. 2392 - STABLE Act of 2025; Issues related to Basel III Bank Capital Standards; Issues related to the Clearing of US Treasury futures.

Issues related to tax treatment of futures, securities, and commodities; Issues related to Sec. 1256 of the tax code related to the tax treatment of futures and options."

CME Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

CME Insider Trading Activity

CME insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRENCE A DUFFY (Chairman and CEO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $7,775,400

JULIE WINKLER (Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,592 shares for an estimated $2,888,378

HOWARD J SIEGEL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,600,000

KEN VROMAN (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $1,266,500

SUNIL CUTINHO (Chief Information Officer) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,019,878

HILDA HARRIS PIELL (Sr MD & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,984 shares for an estimated $997,852

WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 6 purchases buying 1,979 shares for an estimated $462,075 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBORAH J LUCAS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,425

SUZANNE SPRAGUE (COO & Global Head of Clearing) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,249

TIMOTHY FRANCIS MCCOURT (Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX) sold 1,374 shares for an estimated $312,056

TIMOTHY S. BITSBERGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $226,957 .

. ELIZABETH A COOK sold 750 shares for an estimated $169,751

MARTIN J GEPSMAN sold 400 shares for an estimated $89,168

CME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 678 institutional investors add shares of CME stock to their portfolio, and 575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CME in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

CME Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CME recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $258.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $287.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $258.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $231.0 on 10/24/2024

