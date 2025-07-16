Stocks
Lobbying Update: $430,000 of BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

July 16, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

$430,000 of BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to tourism and online travel services S. 314 & H.R. 1479 - Hotel Fees Transparency Act Competition in the travel and tourism industry
International tax and trade reforms Digital service tax Issues related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act H.R. 1 Reconciliation
Issues related to Artificial Intelligence legislation Data privacy and security Competition in the technology industry"

BKNG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

BKNG Insider Trading Activity

BKNG insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLENN D FOGEL (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 1,013 shares for an estimated $5,425,697.
  • PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 300 shares for an estimated $1,542,724

BKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 805 institutional investors add shares of BKNG stock to their portfolio, and 810 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BKNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKNG in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

BKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5700.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $5700.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Greg Miller from Truist Securities set a target price of $5630.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5411.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $5820.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $6000.0 on 06/04/2025
  • Michael Bellisario from Baird set a target price of $5700.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $5400.0 on 04/30/2025

