Lobbying Update: $430,000 of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$430,000 of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"No Bill Number: Issues related to diversity and inclusion
No Bill Number: Issues related to general insurance legislative issues No Bill Number: Issues related to litigation reform No Bill Number: Issues related to cyber insurance No Bill Number: Issues related to general insurance coverage and liability No Bill Number: Issues related to insurance regulation No Bill Number: Issues related to climate change and sustainability No Bill Number: Issues related to infrastructure No Bill Number: Issues related to cyber statistics under NDAA No Bill Number: Issues related to S&P Insurance Ratings Changes No Bill Number: Issues related to general insurance reform
H.R. 2547: Secure Family Futures Act of 2025 No Bill Number: Issues related to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax No Bill Number: Issues relating to tax policy No Bill Number: Issues related to the Mexican value added tax proposal
No Bill Number: Issues related to autonomous vehicles
No Bill Number: Issues related to trade agreements and trade policy No Bill Number: Issues concerning international trade No Bill Number: Issues related to Korea data localization No Bill Number: Issues related to Mexico value-added tax"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
AIG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AIG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
AIG Insider Trading Activity
AIG insiders have traded $AIG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN G RICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $770,000
- JOHN C INGLIS has made 3 purchases buying 680 shares for an estimated $51,580 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AIG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 428 institutional investors add shares of AIG stock to their portfolio, and 518 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,555,569 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,645,423
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,360,508 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,844,982
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,858,862 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,325,153
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,803,994 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,330,763
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,791,964 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,454,979
- NORGES BANK removed 1,622,577 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,123,605
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,569,311 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,245,840
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AIG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AIG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIG forecast page.
AIG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 04/02/2025
- An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $93.0 on 03/05/2025
- Catherine Seifert from CFRA set a target price of $87.0 on 11/05/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.