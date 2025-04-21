Lobbying Update: $430,000 of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$430,000 of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"No Bill Number: Issues related to diversity and inclusion

No Bill Number: Issues related to general insurance legislative issues No Bill Number: Issues related to litigation reform No Bill Number: Issues related to cyber insurance No Bill Number: Issues related to general insurance coverage and liability No Bill Number: Issues related to insurance regulation No Bill Number: Issues related to climate change and sustainability No Bill Number: Issues related to infrastructure No Bill Number: Issues related to cyber statistics under NDAA No Bill Number: Issues related to S&P Insurance Ratings Changes No Bill Number: Issues related to general insurance reform

H.R. 2547: Secure Family Futures Act of 2025 No Bill Number: Issues related to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax No Bill Number: Issues relating to tax policy No Bill Number: Issues related to the Mexican value added tax proposal

No Bill Number: Issues related to autonomous vehicles

No Bill Number: Issues related to trade agreements and trade policy No Bill Number: Issues concerning international trade No Bill Number: Issues related to Korea data localization No Bill Number: Issues related to Mexico value-added tax"

AIG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AIG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

AIG Insider Trading Activity

AIG insiders have traded $AIG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G RICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $770,000

JOHN C INGLIS has made 3 purchases buying 680 shares for an estimated $51,580 and 0 sales.

AIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 428 institutional investors add shares of AIG stock to their portfolio, and 518 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AIG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

AIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $93.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Catherine Seifert from CFRA set a target price of $87.0 on 11/05/2024

