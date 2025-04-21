Lobbying Update: $4,240,000 of PFIZER INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$4,240,000 of PFIZER INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H. Con. Res. 14 - Establishing the congressional budget for the US Government for FY 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034 Budget Reconciliation

S 526 - Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2025 S 527 - Prescription Pricing for the People Act of 2025 S 832 - EPIC Act of 2025 S 864 - HELP Copays Act S 882 - Patients Before Middlemen Act S 1040 - Drug Competition Enhancement Act HR 946 - ORPHAN Cures Act HR 1492 - EPIC Act Biosimilars Access & Reimbursement 340B Reform 340B Access Act Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Biosimilar Pause Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Pill Penalty Vaccine Coverage Intellectual Property Protections PBM Reform Lower Cost More Transparency Act Bayh-Dole Act March-In Rights Cancer Policies Drug Pricing/Foreign Reference Pricing Digital Therapeutics Access & Reimbursement Patient Out of Pocket Costs

S 526 - Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2025 S 527 - Prescription Pricing for the People Act of 2025 S 832 - Epic Act of 2025 S 864 - HELP Copays Act S 882 - Patients Before Middlemen Act HR 946 - ORPHAN Cures Act PBM Reform Medicaid Prescription Drug Access

H. Con. Res. 14 - Establishing the congressional budget for the US Government for FY 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034 VICP Reform and Excise Tax Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) Comprehensive Corporate Tax Reform

HR 2213 - Authorize the President to Enter Into Trade Agreements for the Reciprocal Elimination of Duties or Other Import Restrictions with Respect to Medical Goods Medical Supply Chain Resiliency Act International Supply Chain Tariffs Non-Tariff Trade Barriers"

PFE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PFE Insider Trading Activity

PFE insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072

JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $64,825

SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240

PFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,107 institutional investors add shares of PFE stock to their portfolio, and 1,637 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PFE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

PFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $33.0 on 10/30/2024

