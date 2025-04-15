Lobbying Update: $420,000 of UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$420,000 of UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the proposed investment in U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel Corporation, including necessary federal regulatory reviews (Antitrust, CFIUS) no specific legislation."

X Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of X stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

X Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $X in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

X Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $X recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $X in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 03/07/2025

