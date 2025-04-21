Lobbying Update: $420,000 of BUNGE NORTH AMERICA INC lobbying was just disclosed

$420,000 of BUNGE NORTH AMERICA INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Biofuels: Activities relating to the tax credit provisions for biofuels. Corporate Tax Reform: Legislative activities relating to corporate tax policy, Treasury Regulations. H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, specifically provisions relating to renewable fuel tax credits.

Food Safety: Regulations. Dietary guidelines. GRAS regulatory process. Food ingredient safety.

CFTC actions, margin requirements, and financial market regulations. Commodity Exchange Act Reauthorization.

Waterways and Ports: infrastructure funding, infrastructure needs. Rail: Regulatory and legislative activities relating to railroad oversight. Issues related to Wilson Lock. Energy and Water FY 25 Appropriation.

Global Food Security, Foreign Sanctions, Trade. HR4293, S2862, American Farmers Feed the World Act.

Food Aid: Support for US in-kind food aid programs. Biotechnology: Regulatory systems and issues. Trade Facilitation. Trade agreements; trade barriers; import barriers. Value Added Tax (VAT) refund issues in Ukraine. Palm oil import issues. Customs modernization. Agricultural land use. Deforestation. Tariffs. Section 301 vessel fee proposal.

Renewable Fuels Standard. Sustainable aviation fuel. Lifecycle Assessment Modeling. Renewable Volume Obligation proposal.

Biotechnology: Regulatory systems and labeling issues. Legislation and regulations regarding the Grain Standards Act. Regulations regarding the Federal Grain Inspection Service (FGIS). Regulations regarding the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). S. 4954, Farm Credit for Americans Act of 2022. Climate change; carbon and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in agriculture. Request for Information on Deforestation. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Farm Bill. Land use. Winter oilseed crop insurance. Issues related to vegetable oil processing and refining."

BG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of BG stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

