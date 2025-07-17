Lobbying Update: $415,000 of PARSONS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$415,000 of PARSONS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 3838, FY26 Defense Authorization Act: Issues pertaining to missile defense, program management and logistics, electronic warfare, satellite communications, and Air Base Air Defense.

H.R. 1 (P.L. 119-21), FY26 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) Appropriations Act, FY 25 Budget Reconciliation Act: Issues pertaining to Amtrak and the Northeast Corridor, Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Capital Investment Grant (CIG) program, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Air Traffic Control modernization, PFAS.

H.R. 4016, FY26 Defense Appropriations: Issues pertaining to missile defense, and the Missile & Space Intelligence Community. FY26 CJS Appropriations: Issues related to the Office of Space Commerce, foreign relations. H. Con Res. 14, H.R. 1 (P.L. 119-21), FY25 Budget Resolution/Reconciliation, FY26 Homeland Security Appropriations: Issues related to border and border security.

H.R. 1 (P.L. 199-21), FY25 Budget Reconciliation Act: Issues related to Border and Border Security, event security."

PSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of PSN stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

PSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $82.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $81.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 05/01/2025

