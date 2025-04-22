Lobbying Update: $410,000 of S&P GLOBAL INC. (F/K/A MCGRAW HILL FINANCIAL INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$410,000 of S&P GLOBAL INC. (F/K/A MCGRAW HILL FINANCIAL INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues generally related to the expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (no specific legislation introduced or pending 2025 Q1)

Issues generally related to data centers and commodities benchmarks, artificial intelligence and energy usage, and power generation and the grid (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q1)

Issues generally related to transportation energy and artificial intelligence (no specific legislation introduced or pending 2025 Q1)

Issues generally related to energy, and voluntary carbon markets (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q1); issues generally related to commodities prices in agriculture (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q1)

Issues generally related to artificial intelligence in finance and cryptocurrency stablecoins (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q1); issues generally related to financial regulation, credit rating agencies and index providers (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q1)

Issues generally relating to the supply chains and tariffs (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q1); issues generally relating to access air and intercoastal waterways manifest data (no specific legislation introduced or pending in 2025 Q1)"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

SPGI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPGI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DANIEL S. GOLDMAN sold up to $50,000 on 02/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SPGI Insider Trading Activity

SPGI insiders have traded $SPGI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAUGATA SAHA (President, Market Intelligence) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,014,885.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SPGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 836 institutional investors add shares of SPGI stock to their portfolio, and 858 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SPGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SPGI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPGI forecast page.

SPGI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPGI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SPGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $579.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean Kennedy from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $599.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $560.0 on 10/28/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.