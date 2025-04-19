Lobbying Update: $410,000 of THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$410,000 of THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax policy issues including the Historic Tax Credit and extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (P.L.115-97).

Issues related to fuel tank coding specifications. Discussions related to the National Defense Industrial Strategy. Issues related to anti-fouling coatings specifications.

Discussions related to international trade policy issues specifically including Sec. 301 tariffs, supply chain, and Customs Modernization. Discussions related to U.S. manufacturing competitiveness. Discussions related to tariffs on resins.

Monitoring general labor and workforce issues. Issues related to workforce training initiatives.

Discussions related to transportation and infrastructure funding including container crane manufacturing initiatives.

Environmental policies and regulations affecting paints, coatings, and related products including: Plastics, microplastics, biocides, climate, BPA, and PCBTF/VOCs; Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA); Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA); EPAs DRAFT Risk Assessments of antimicrobial pesticide active ingredients related to preservation; Government Procurement Programs; Environmental permitting process; Superfund cleanup; Financial assurance requirements under CERCLA; CERCLA cleanups and settlements; Premanufacture Notices (PMNs); Fluoropolymers; Paint recycling and sustainability."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

SHW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SHW Insider Trading Activity

SHW insiders have traded $SHW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY L GARCEAU (SVP - CLO and Secretary) sold 15,770 shares for an estimated $6,275,198

JANE M. CRONIN (SVP - Enterprise Finance) sold 5,161 shares for an estimated $2,054,387

COLIN M. DAVIE (Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $1,008,490

GREGORY P. SOFISH (SVP - Human Resources) sold 2,565 shares for an estimated $971,185

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SHW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 688 institutional investors add shares of SHW stock to their portfolio, and 751 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SHW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SHW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHW forecast page.

SHW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $395.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $395.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $370.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $438.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $410.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $400.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $370.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.