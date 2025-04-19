Lobbying Update: $410,000 of THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$410,000 of THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Tax policy issues including the Historic Tax Credit and extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (P.L.115-97).
Issues related to fuel tank coding specifications. Discussions related to the National Defense Industrial Strategy. Issues related to anti-fouling coatings specifications.
Discussions related to international trade policy issues specifically including Sec. 301 tariffs, supply chain, and Customs Modernization. Discussions related to U.S. manufacturing competitiveness. Discussions related to tariffs on resins.
Monitoring general labor and workforce issues. Issues related to workforce training initiatives.
Discussions related to transportation and infrastructure funding including container crane manufacturing initiatives.
Environmental policies and regulations affecting paints, coatings, and related products including: Plastics, microplastics, biocides, climate, BPA, and PCBTF/VOCs; Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA); Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA); EPAs DRAFT Risk Assessments of antimicrobial pesticide active ingredients related to preservation; Government Procurement Programs; Environmental permitting process; Superfund cleanup; Financial assurance requirements under CERCLA; CERCLA cleanups and settlements; Premanufacture Notices (PMNs); Fluoropolymers; Paint recycling and sustainability."
SHW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SHW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
SHW Insider Trading Activity
SHW insiders have traded $SHW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARY L GARCEAU (SVP - CLO and Secretary) sold 15,770 shares for an estimated $6,275,198
- JANE M. CRONIN (SVP - Enterprise Finance) sold 5,161 shares for an estimated $2,054,387
- COLIN M. DAVIE (Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $1,008,490
- GREGORY P. SOFISH (SVP - Human Resources) sold 2,565 shares for an estimated $971,185
SHW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 688 institutional investors add shares of SHW stock to their portfolio, and 751 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 6,024,611 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,047,946,017
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 960,724 shares (+47.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,578,909
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 813,540 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,546,652
- UBS GROUP AG added 803,293 shares (+62.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,063,389
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 703,374 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,097,923
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 694,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,081,385
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 683,634 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,387,705
SHW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024
SHW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $395.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $395.0 on 04/15/2025
- Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 03/10/2025
- Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $370.0 on 01/31/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $438.0 on 01/14/2025
- Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $410.0 on 10/23/2024
- Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $400.0 on 10/23/2024
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $370.0 on 10/23/2024
