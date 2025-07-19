Lobbying Update: $400,000 of WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$400,000 of WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to forestry; and agriculture trade.
H.R. 2198 and S1334 - To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to restore the taxable REIT subsidiary asset test Neighborhood Homes Investment Act (lobbying for intro, no bill #) Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act (lobbying for intro, no bill #) H.R. 1 - Big Beautiful Bill Act - inclusion of taxable REIT subsidiary asset test and Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act
Issues relating to foreign deforestation regulations and relating to duties on foreign lumber imports.
Issues related to National Ambient Air Quality Standards H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act - to include revised definition of forestry in the Renewable Fuel Standard
H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act - credits for wind and solar energy projects"
WY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
WY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 415 institutional investors add shares of WY stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,901,947 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,249,008
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,027,823 shares (+2952.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,654,657
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,833,288 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,958,672
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,003,641 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,666,608
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,968,429 shares (+94.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,635,601
- CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION LLP added 1,893,056 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,428,679
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,812,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,061,216
WY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 04/22/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
WY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Hong Zhang from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 07/01/2025
- Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $31.0 on 06/03/2025
- Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $32.0 on 04/22/2025
- Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 04/22/2025
- Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 02/03/2025
