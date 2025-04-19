Lobbying Update: $400,000 of AMERICAN PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION SERVICES INC.(FKA AMERICAN PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSN lobbying was just disclosed

$400,000 of AMERICAN PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION SERVICES INC.(FKA AMERICAN PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSN lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Exempting Bureau of Prisons from federal hiring freeze Response to DEA proposed rules concerning tele-prescribing

Reintroduction of the Telemental Health Care Access Act Reintroduction of the CONNECT for Health Act H.R. 1867 - Rep. Hern telehealth bill Preservation of access to Medicaid COMPLETE Care Act - S. 931/H.R. 2509 Reintroduction of Increasing Mental Health Options Act

HR 1802 - SPARE Act S.1226 and H.R. 2587 - Youth Mental Health Research Act Kids Online Safety Act reintroduction National Institutes for Health Funding S.146 and H.R. 633 - TAKE IT DOWN Act

H.R. 1246 Investing in Rural America Act

FY 2025 Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations FY 2026 Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations FY2026 Interior Appropriations FY2026 Military Construction, Veteran Affairs, and Related Agencies

Promotion Rates for DOD Psychologists Recruitment of DOD Psychologists TRICARE Payments DOD Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP)

H.R. 1299/S.560, EAGLES Act H.R.1409, College Thriving Act H.R.1810/S.986, Safe Schools Improvement Act ACCESS in Mental Health Act Budget Reconciliation bill Indian Health Services loan repayment program

H.R. 2036, S. 925 Credit for Caring Act H.R. 8318, Tribal Tax and Investment Reform Act of 2024 H.R. 1151/S. 756 Freedom to Invest in Tomorrows Workforce Act Preservation of tax exemption for associations and charitable organizations in budget reconciliation

SAVING VETERANS LIVES Act Draft Legislation Privacy and Confidentiality, Return to Work Implementation Veterans Community Care Program (VCCP) H.R. 740, Veterans ACCESS Act of 2025 No Wrong Door for Veterans Act VA psychology workforce shortages VA prescribing privileges for psychologists Psychedelic assisted therapy VA Research Veteran Suicide Prevention VA Hiring Freeze Waiver for Psychology FOVA Letter on VA Hiring Freeze Impact on Research

H.R.1735/S.779, EARLY Minds Act ADAPT Act Budget Reconciliation bill Investing in Rural America Act Alleviating Barriers for Caregivers Act Response to FDA proposed industry guidance on AI-enabled device Budget Reconciliation H. R. 912, 9-8-8 Lifeline Cybersecurity Responsibility Act H.R. 929/S. 266, Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Reauthorization Act H.R. 957, Parity Enforcement Act of 2025 S. 1062, Suicide Prevention Act Reintroduction of Mental Health Infrastructure Improvement Act

H.R. 4954, Immigrants Mental Health Act draft legislation H.R. 2476 Mental Health for Latinos Act

Medicaid for Native American children H.R. 8318, Tribal Tax and Investment Reform Act of 2024 Interior Appropriations Indian Health Services Loan Repayment Program"

