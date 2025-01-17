Lobbying Update: $40,000 of ZSCALER INC. AND AFFILIATES (FKA ZSCALER INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of ZSCALER INC. AND AFFILIATES (FKA ZSCALER INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to cybersecurity generally. Issues related to use of the Technology Modernization Fund. Issues related to federal IT modernization. Issues related to government's adoption of zero trust. Issues related to DHS's CDM and EINSTEIN programs (no specific legislation). H.R. 5527, the Modernizing Government Technology (MGT) Reform Act of 2023. Issues related to implementation of the FedRAMP Authorization Act. FY25 FSGG appropriations bill. FY25 Homeland Security Appropriations bill."

ZS Insider Trading Activity

ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,825 shares for an estimated $4,094,969 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 18,895 shares for an estimated $3,402,375 .

. MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,592 shares for an estimated $1,581,378 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,392,830

SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,336 shares for an estimated $1,363,433 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,715 shares for an estimated $1,062,004.

ZS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of ZS stock to their portfolio, and 337 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

