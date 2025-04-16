Lobbying Update: $40,000 of UNITED PARCEL SERVICE lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of UNITED PARCEL SERVICE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Corporate taxation"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

UPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UPS stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

UPS Insider Trading Activity

UPS insiders have traded $UPS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANDO CESARONE (President, US Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,022

NORMAN M. JR BROTHERS (Chief Legal & Compliance Off) sold 7,325 shares for an estimated $1,015,009

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 927 institutional investors add shares of UPS stock to their portfolio, and 1,077 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UPS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UPS forecast page.

UPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $UPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $150.0 on 12/10/2024

on 12/10/2024 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $141.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.