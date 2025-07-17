Lobbying Update: $40,000 of SOUTHERN COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$40,000 of SOUTHERN COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Energy issues, generally. Advocacy related to debt collection.
Environmental Issues, generally.
Counsel and advocacy related to tax reform; tax issues generally."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
SO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
SO Insider Trading Activity
SO insiders have traded $SO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIMBERLY S, GREENE (Chairman, President & CEO, GPC) sold 32,190 shares for an estimated $2,997,532
- CHRISTOPHER C WOMACK (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $2,343,172.
- JAMES JEFFREY PEOPLES (Chairman, President & CEO, APC) sold 14,540 shares for an estimated $1,250,440
- CHRISTOPHER CUMMISKEY (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,172 shares for an estimated $1,174,214.
- STAN W CONNALLY (EVP & COO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,153,000
- MARTIN BERNARD DAVIS (EVP & CIO) sold 1,125 shares for an estimated $100,811
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,063 institutional investors add shares of SO stock to their portfolio, and 835 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 14,751,176 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,356,370,633
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,777,361 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $715,128,343
- SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 2,229,510 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $205,003,444
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,208,783 shares (+974.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,097,596
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,928,734 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $177,115,643
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,927,867 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,267,370
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,472,917 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,434,718
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SO forecast page.
SO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $SO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 07/15/2025
- Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 06/18/2025
- J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $98.0 on 06/13/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 06/05/2025
- Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $78.0 on 05/14/2025
- Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $99.0 on 05/02/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.